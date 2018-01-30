/2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Previewed in Official Renderings

One good thing about Hyundai, and Korean car makers in general, is that they don’t mes around with pointless, endless teasers. They often get right to the point, as is the case with the new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. After showing us the first teaser last week they have now revealed the looks of the SUV in official drawings.

So this is what the new Santa Fe looks like, and this is enough to help you make you mind if you want to wait for it, get the current version, or just choose something else. We have to say we are pleasantly surprised by the design of the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. We were expecting a fairly mild revise of the current form, but this is almost new from the ground up. The family SUV looks cool and sporty and aggressive. Granted, the renderings are a little exaggerated compared to the real thing. But still, this is one good looking car.

The highlights of 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe design include a large Cascading Grille,narrower headlights than its predecessor, and divided daytime running lights (DRLs) in a separate section which gives the vehicle a premium look. Unique taillights, dual mufflers, and a voluminous bumper design are the main features of the rear, and together these styling elements result in a futuristic appearance not often seen in cars of this segment and price range. This is probably enough to keep the fans amused until the Geneva Motor Show when the new Santa Fe will be revealed in the flesh.

