/2019 Hyundai Veloster Previewed Inside and Out

Hyundai is making a lot noise about the all-new Veloster which they will unveil next week at the Detroit Auto Show. They have just released a few more preview photos which half reveal the design of the 2019 Hyundai Veloster, and not just the exterior but the interior as well.

Judging by what we can see straining our eyes looking at these dark images, the 2019 Hyundai Veloster has a far more aggressive design than its predecessor which, speaking as someone who actually owned one for a long while, looked kind of dumb around the front. That is not an issue with the new Velo thanks to design cues it has inherited from other modern Hyundais. But that also means it is not as special and eye-catching as the first generation model. There is still plenty of muscle though, and the same 3-door arrangement, and central tailpipes.

As for the interior, while all we have of the 2019 Hyundai Veloster cabin is a drawing, the design seems to be a huge improvement over the previous model. This sort of two-tone look with so many artistic turns and twists used to be reserved only for the most high-end sports cars. There is a strong Hyundai N vibe in here, which could be an indication that the new Veloster is not going to be a mere col looking hatchback with not much to offer in way performance.

In fact, the word is the new Veloster will get an N variant which will have the same 270 horsepower as the i30N. Now that’s something to look forward to.

