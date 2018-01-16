/2019 Hyundai Veloster, Veloster Turbo, R-Spec

Besides the awesome Veloster N, the 2019 Hyundai Veloster family also includes a regular, plain version, a turbo model, and an R-Spec version. So there is something for everyone, and they all seem to have got the recipe just right. Granted, the Veloster is not as practical as a regular hatchback, but it is also not as boring. And for that reason we quite like it.

Improvement is the key here, since compared to the previous model the 2019 Hyundai Veloster is a much nicer proposition. The looks are now cooler and more mature while losing none of the original quirkiness. The interior is a class act, boasting great features and material. And the car is no much nicer to drive thanks to improved drive rand powertrains.

The classic three-door layout pioneered by the original model, with on door on the driver side and two on the passenger’s, is still the party piece of the 2019 Hyundai Veloster. And you still get that lovely sloping roof. But the front is a lot more aggressive now, and the rear a lot more sporty. The sides, too, have been treated to a number of styling tricks that make them look sleeker. As mentioned, the interior is a huge improvement over the last model’s, with a driver-focused interior layout and on the Turbo Ultimate, a contrasting color environment that visually separates the driving cockpit. The latest connectivity features are available on all models.

Engine-wise, the basic 2019 Veloster gets a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder non-turbo engine with 147 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft of torque. It’s nothing to write home about, but it gets the job done. The Veloster Turbo features a 1.6-liter turbocharged, direct-injected four-cylinder engine that produces 201 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque. All models get Torque Vectoring Control (TVC). Standard Veloster can be had with a six-speed manual or a six-speed electronically-controlled automatic, while the Turbo gets a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

There is also a sporty R-Spec model, details of which are yet to be released.

