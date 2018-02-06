/2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Interior Raveled – First Look

The slow reveal of the new Santa Fe continues as we wait for the SUV’s debut at this year’s Geneva Motor Show. This time we have the our first look at the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe interior, which we are glad to report is just as premium as the exterior. The new Santa is shaping up to be a real high-quality product.

As we have already mentioned when discussing the exterior design of this SUV, the new model has matured in style compared with the old model. There is none of that “generic” styling elements, telltales of a car designed on a shoestring to be affordable. The new model looks as if it were a Genesis SUV. That’s interesting, because Genesis sub-brand is indeed working on a new SUV and we are looking forward to see how luxurious that is going to be. At any rate, the same goes for the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe interior design and material.

You find traces of Genesis DNA in the cabin as well. 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe interior has lost some of its angles and sharp edges which were a characteristic of the outgoing model in favor of more streamlined surfaces. That might not sit well with some of the customers who liked the “spaceship” imitation of that look, but the new design will attract a lot more people to the Santa Fe. We also like how Hyundai has a two-tone dashboard now on pretty much all their models, and how they are limiting their use of tacky, shiny plastic bits.

