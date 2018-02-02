/Rezvani Beast Alpha X Blackbird Is Cool Cool Cool!
Rezvani Beast Alpha X Blackbird Is Cool Cool Cool!

Rezvani Beast Alpha X Blackbird 3 730x429 at Rezvani Beast Alpha X Blackbird Is Cool Cool Cool!

Rezvani Motors, a boutique car maker from California with Persian money, which is like the new Arab money, has been establishing itself as a serious producer of exquisite sports car for the past few years. Now they seem to have finally nailed it with this, the awesome Rezvani Beast Alpha X Blackbird.

The looks and the name suggest a homage to the SR-71 Blackbird spy plane, but Rezvani Beast Alpha X Blackbird could only a spy car in a Bond movie or something. The thing is so loud and conspicuous, they’d see you coming from miles away. As a sports car though, a sort of big boys toy, the X is up there with the best one-off Ferraris and McLarens.

Rezvani Beast Alpha X Blackbird 13 730x398 at Rezvani Beast Alpha X Blackbird Is Cool Cool Cool!

The car packs a heavily tuned  2.5-liter Cosworth engine with Carillo racing forged pistons, rods, cams, valve, springs. It generates 700 horsepower which gives the Blackbird a 0 to 60 mph time of 2.9 seconds. But even more impressive than the performance is the way this thing looks. It is honestly the coolest looking car we’ve seen in a long time, although it has to be said a large part of it is due to the matte black paint job.

All the good thing you know from the previous Beasts are present here on the Alpha X Blackbird. There is a removable hard top, SideWinder doors, custom-built seats, racing cabin, and…

Rezvani Beast Alpha X Blackbird Specs:

0-60 MPH in 2.9 Seconds
Rezvani / Cosworth 2.5 L Turbo with Intercooler
700 Horsepower
6-Speed Manual Gearbox
Sequential Automatic Optional
Carbon fiber Body
Weight: 2,150 Pounds (750KG)
Length: 165.2 Inches  (4,145 mm)
Width: 80.1 Inches (1,981 mm)
Wheelbase: 92.3 Inches (2,345 mm)
1 Year Unlimited Mile Warranty

(Founder / Chief Editor / Journalist) – Arman is the original founder of Motorward.com, which he kept until August 2009. Currently Arman is our chief editor and is held responsible for a large part of the news we publish.

