/2019 Honda Ridgeline Pickup Priced from $29,990

American pickup trucks have become so good in the past decade, it’s getting increasingly harder for the Japanese to keep up. So they seem to be taking the fight to another front, that of value. Take the new 2019 Honda Ridgeline. This rough and tumble truck is going on sale today with a base price of $29,990.

You have to add $975 destination and handling charge to that price. But still, the 2019 Honda Ridgeline sounds like great value considering the quality and the features you get. Al trim levels are powered by a 3.5-liter direct-injected i-VTEC V6 engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission supported by Intelligent Variable Torque Management. It develops 280 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque, corresponding to EPA fuel economy ratings of 19/26/22 (city/highway/combined) for 2WD and 18/25/21 for AWD models.

As for options and features, 2019 Honda Ridgeline benefits, depending on the trim, from an 8-inch Display Audio touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, LED headlights (low beam), 3-zone automatic climate control, an 8-way power driver’s seat with adjustable lumbar support, and ambient interior lighting. In terms of practicality, the Ridgeline has class-leading maximum of 1,584-pound (718.5 kg) payload capacity (varies by trim) and up to 5,000-pound (2,268 kg) towing.

2019 Honda Ridgeline Pricing and EPA Data Model Transmission MSRP MSRP + Destination EPA Mileage 2WD RT 6AT $29,990 $30,965 19 / 26 / 22 Sport 6AT $33,390 $34,365 19 / 26 / 22 RTL 6AT $34,870 $35,845 19 / 26 / 22 RTL-T 6AT $37,000 $37,975 19 / 26 / 22 AWD Sport 6AT $35,290 $36,265 18 / 25 / 21 RTL 6AT $36,770 $37,745 18 / 25 / 21 RTL-T 6AT $38,900 $39,875 18 / 25 / 21 RTL-E 6AT $41,920 $42,895 18 / 25 / 21 Black Edition 6AT $43,420 $44,395 18 / 25 / 21

