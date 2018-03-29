/Genesis Essentia Electric Concept Unveiled in New York

Genesis, Hyundai’s luxury sub-brand, unveiled a fairly important concept fairly quietly. Genesis Essentia, as it’s called, is an electric concept that lights the way forward for the brand in terms of design and technology.

This is the first time Genesis brand has done something like this on its own, and they’ve pulled all the stops. Genesis Essentia features many advanced features, including a lightweight carbon-fiber monocoque, a robust, multi-motor electric powertrain, and a custom-tailored interior. the concept depicts a handsome gran turismo coupe that could, potentially, spawn a production model after 2020. But even then we’d reckon the first attempt at making a Genesis GT would be a hybrid rather than a full EV like the Essentia. We are particularly delighted by the interior design of this car. It looks retro cool and very uncluttered. Hopefully they will apply these principles to their future production models.

“We understand our obligation as a luxury car manufacturer to create objects of desire, sparking passion and inspiration by emphasizing a culture while exceeding expectations in terms of technology and connectivity, bringing our outside world seamlessly to the inside of the vehicle,” said Manfred Fitzgerald, Global Head of the Genesis Brand. “This is what the Genesis Essentia Concept is all about, and we are thrilled to introduce our interpretation of an all-electric, two-door Gran Turismo here in New York.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]