/Hyundai Kite Electric Buggy Is Also a Jet-Ski!

Amid the bustle of 2018 Geneva Motor Show with all its shiny new supercars, it is easy to miss out on some of the less prominent jewels. The Hyundai Kite Electric Buggy concept is definitely one that is worth seeing. It is the most awesome electric car – nay, thing – we’ve ever seen.

If you have watched last week’s Top Gear you know that the hosts waxed lyrical about a couple of electric dirt bikes they drove somewhere in America. Hyundai Kite Electric Buggy is like that, only better because it has four wheels, you don’t die if you crash it, and it can convert into a jet-ski and travel on water. This is the vehicle for Jesus’s second coming. He will need not walk on water when He can drive on it in style!

Designed in collaboration with Italian firm Istituto Europeo di Design (IED), the Hyundai Kite Electric Buggy is a two-seater dune buggy with no roof, door, or windows. It consist of a monocoque chassis with a length of 3,745 mm and a height of 1,455 mm and as mentioned it can convert into a single-seater jet ski. So you can drive it both on the beach and, if the mood strikes, drive straight into the water. For this purpose vehicle is equipped with electric propulsion, with four brushless engines placed inside the wheels and a water jet turbine.

It’s a concept that probably will never see the light of day, but if somebody someday makes such a thing it will be the most fun car in the history.

“Design is the number one reason why our customers in Europe choose Hyundai cars. We are always evolving our design to reflect modern lifestyle, which is our key to success. We are delighted to contribute to the development of young talents in Europe who will be designing the cars of the future. The Hyundai Kite is a great result of an exceptional partnership.” Thomas BürkleChief Designer at Hyundai Design Centre Europe

