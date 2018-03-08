/Official: 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty (4500HD, 5500HD, 6500HD)

This year’s Work Truck Show was dominated by a trio of giants! The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty 4500HD, 5500HD and 6500HD made their debut featuring a bunch of new solutions which, Chevy says, were devised and implemented based on the feedback they received fleet managers, truck drivers, upfitters, technicians and dealers.

For instance, users had complained that frames on these types of vehicles rust, so in the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty series they painted the frame with one-piece frame rails, smooth, unobstructed top section, with no rivets or brackets. Another upgrade is the Seven Cab-to-Axle (CA) options ranging from 60 to 162-inches, along with five unique axle-to-back-of-frame (AF) which allows for fitting longer cargo boxes. Improvements like these make the new Silverado HD models the undisputed kings of every construction site or hauling route across the USA!

2019 Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty models come in 2WD and 4WD and will be powered by a 6.6-liter Duramax diesel engine with 350 horsepower and 700 lb.-ft. of torque and Allison transmissions with a Power Take Off (PTO) option. These rough and tumble specs are contrasted with fancy high-tech features such as OnStar and Commercial Link, a built-in 4GLTE Wi-Fi hotspot, wireless cellphone charging, Bluetooth and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. But that is what makes these trucks well-rounded and flexible for pretty much every job you can imagine.

“Chevy’s designers and engineers were obsessed with making this Silverado the most customer-focused medium duty truck of any major competitor,” said Ed Peper, U.S. vice president, GM Fleet. “By customer-focused, I mean work-ready trucks that are easy to upfit, easy to drive, easy to service and easy to own.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]