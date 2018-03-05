/Techrules REN RS Electric Racer Unveiled, Has 1,305 PS

If you need one evidence that the Chinese could soon become the king of electric motoring, that would be this. The Techrules REN RS is a racing variant of REN Supercar, an electric racing machine that uses a revolutionary new technology called Turbine-Recharging Electric Vehicle (TREV) .

In essence, the Techrules REN RS is a hybrid. What it has is a diesel turbine that acts as a range-extender, providing extra juice while using very little fuel. The powertrain itself comprises a 28.4 kWh Lithium-Ion Polymer battery and with two motors at the front and four at the rear. That array of motors generates 960kW (1,287 hp / 1,305 PS). The range is 1,170 km with 80 liters of fuel in the range-extender tank. Performance-wise, the single-seat racer does 0 to 100 km/h in 3.0 seconds and can reach a top speed of 330 km/h.

With limited production and only usable on a race track, the Techrules REN RS features lightweight carbon-fibre monocoque chassis and an aerospace-inspired design. Other highlights include unequal length wishbone design at the front and rear and in-board, horizontally-mounted KW three-way adjustable coilover suspension, 380 mm carbon ceramic discs, and FIA-spec safety features and fuel tank. Techrules is also partnering up with industry giants to further develop their TREV technology and find new uses for it.

William Jin, the founder and CEO of Techrules, said: “The unique modular design of the Ren chassis and powertrain has enabled us to create a perfectly engineered high-performance track car and demonstrate our TREV technology in the most efficient way. We are working hard to grow our global capabilities in engineering and manufacturing and will soon reveal major joint ventures that will enable us to further develop our innovative technology for a wide range of commercial mobility and industrial applications.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]