/2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Boosts the Value Factor

With refreshed design, improved fuel economy, and a range of advanced tech features, the 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid has pulled out all the stops to make sure it is a hit in the mid-range hybrid segment. Starting at $25,500, the car represents one of the best value-for-money choices in this market.

That price is 500 bucks lower than the 2017 modelyear, while 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is better looking and better equipped. The sedan has a 2.0L GDI 4-cylinder Hybrid with a 6-speed automatic transmission that delivers an average fuel economy of 42 mpg. In terms of features, even the base model now boasts Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, while Limited trim gets Panoramic sunroof, bi-function LED headlights and LED interior lights. There is also an Ultimate package which adds Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, wireless charging pad and heated steering wheel.

The $885 destination charge aside, the 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid starts at $25,500 for the entry-level model, $30,500 for the Limited, and $34,350 for the Limited Ultimate Package. Below you will find the list of features for each trim level…

Sonata Hybrid

2.0L Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) 4-cylinder Engine

Permanent magnet high-power density motor (38 kW)

Lithium-ion polymer battery system (270V)

Hybrid starter-generator (HSG)

6-speed Automatic Transmission w/ SHIFTRONIC®

Drive mode select

Blind Spot Detection (BSD) w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert & Lane Change Assist

Rearview backup camera

VSM/ESC/TCS/ABS/TPMS

Front, front seat side, curtain and drivers knee airbags

16-inch Eco-spoke alloy wheels

LED Daytime Running Lights

LED taillights

Automatic headlight control

Side mirror-mounted turn signal indicators

Heated side mirror

Chrome exterior door handles

Chrome surround DLO

Solar control glass

Proximity key w/ push button start

Hands-free smart trunk opener

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob

Cloth seating surfaces

6-way manual front seats (height-adjustable)

Leatherette door panel inserts

2-inch color LCD trip computer

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel w/ cruise and audio controls

Dual automatic temperature control

Auto up/down driver window

Sunvisor extension

Tire mobility kit (TMK) in lieu of temporary spare tire

7-inch color touchscreen Display Audio

Apple Carplay™ & Android Auto™ compatibility

iPod®/USB and AUX input jacks

Integrated Bluetooth® w/ phonebook transfer

Sonata Hybrid Limited

Panoramic sunroof

High-gloss window surround

17-inch Eco-spoke alloy wheels

Chrome side rocker moldings

LED headlights w/ Dynamic Bending Lights

Leather seating surfaces

8-way power driver seat w/ lumbar support

Integrated Memory System (IMS) – driver seat and outside mirrors

6-way power passenger seat

Heated front seats

Ventilated front seats

60/40 split-folding rear seat

LED interior illumination

Auto-dimming room mirror w/ HomeLink® and compass

Premium door sill plates

Floor console-mounted vents

Auto up/down front passenger window

Wood grain interior trim inserts

SiriusXM® satellite radio (90 day complimentary trial)

HD Radio™ technology

Blue Link® Connected Car Services

Blue Link® Connected Care Package (for 3-years, enrollment required)

Blue Link® Remote Package (for 3-years, enrollment required)

USB charge port (2nd row floor console)

Sonata Hybrid Limited Ultimate Package

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS)

Driver Attention Warning System

Rear parking sensors

Automatic high beam assist

Smart Cruise Control (SCC) w/ stop/start capability

Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) w/ Auto Vehicle Hold

Heated steering wheel

Rear side window manual sunshades

Navigation System w/ 8-inch Color Touchscreen Display

Infinity® premium audio system

SiriusXM® Travel Link®

Blue Link® Guidance Package (for 3-years, enrollment required)

Wireless device charging

