/2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Boosts the Value Factor

With refreshed design, improved fuel economy, and a range of advanced tech features, the 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid has pulled out all the stops to make sure it is a hit in the mid-range hybrid segment. Starting at $25,500, the car represents one of the best value-for-money choices in this market.
That price is 500 bucks lower than the 2017 modelyear, while 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is better looking and better equipped. The sedan has a 2.0L GDI 4-cylinder Hybrid with a 6-speed automatic transmission that delivers an average fuel economy of 42 mpg. In terms of features, even the base model now boasts Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, while Limited trim gets Panoramic sunroof, bi-function LED headlights and LED interior lights. There is also an Ultimate package which adds Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, wireless charging pad and heated steering wheel.
The $885 destination charge aside, the 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid starts at $25,500 for the entry-level model, $30,500 for the Limited, and $34,350 for the Limited Ultimate Package. Below you will find the list of features for each trim level…
Sonata Hybrid
- 2.0L Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) 4-cylinder Engine
- Permanent magnet high-power density motor (38 kW)
- Lithium-ion polymer battery system (270V)
- Hybrid starter-generator (HSG)
- 6-speed Automatic Transmission w/ SHIFTRONIC®
- Drive mode select
- Blind Spot Detection (BSD) w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert & Lane Change Assist
- Rearview backup camera
- VSM/ESC/TCS/ABS/TPMS
- Front, front seat side, curtain and drivers knee airbags
- 16-inch Eco-spoke alloy wheels
- LED Daytime Running Lights
- LED taillights
- Automatic headlight control
- Side mirror-mounted turn signal indicators
- Heated side mirror
- Chrome exterior door handles
- Chrome surround DLO
- Solar control glass
- Proximity key w/ push button start
- Hands-free smart trunk opener
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob
- Cloth seating surfaces
- 6-way manual front seats (height-adjustable)
- Leatherette door panel inserts
- 2-inch color LCD trip computer
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel w/ cruise and audio controls
- Dual automatic temperature control
- Auto up/down driver window
- Sunvisor extension
- Tire mobility kit (TMK) in lieu of temporary spare tire
- 7-inch color touchscreen Display Audio
- Apple Carplay™ & Android Auto™ compatibility
- iPod®/USB and AUX input jacks
- Integrated Bluetooth® w/ phonebook transfer
Sonata Hybrid Limited
- Panoramic sunroof
- High-gloss window surround
- 17-inch Eco-spoke alloy wheels
- Chrome side rocker moldings
- LED headlights w/ Dynamic Bending Lights
- Leather seating surfaces
- 8-way power driver seat w/ lumbar support
- Integrated Memory System (IMS) – driver seat and outside mirrors
- 6-way power passenger seat
- Heated front seats
- Ventilated front seats
- 60/40 split-folding rear seat
- LED interior illumination
- Auto-dimming room mirror w/ HomeLink® and compass
- Premium door sill plates
- Floor console-mounted vents
- Auto up/down front passenger window
- Wood grain interior trim inserts
- SiriusXM® satellite radio (90 day complimentary trial)
- HD Radio™ technology
- Blue Link® Connected Car Services
- Blue Link® Connected Care Package (for 3-years, enrollment required)
- Blue Link® Remote Package (for 3-years, enrollment required)
- USB charge port (2nd row floor console)
Sonata Hybrid Limited Ultimate Package
- Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
- Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS)
- Driver Attention Warning System
- Rear parking sensors
- Automatic high beam assist
- Smart Cruise Control (SCC) w/ stop/start capability
- Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) w/ Auto Vehicle Hold
- Heated steering wheel
- Rear side window manual sunshades
- Navigation System w/ 8-inch Color Touchscreen Display
- Infinity® premium audio system
- SiriusXM® Travel Link®
- Blue Link® Guidance Package (for 3-years, enrollment required)
- Wireless device charging
