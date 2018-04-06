/2019 Chevrolet Cruze Facelift Sedan and Hatch Unveiled

We were expecting to see these bad boys at the New York Auto Show, but Chevy decided to reveal the new Cruze models when the dust has settled on the big events. So here is the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze in sedan and hatchback form, featuring a revised styling and upgraded equipment and technology.

In terms of styling the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze facelift shifts towards premiumness , especially with the Premier trim, boasting highlights such as dual-element taillamps with LED accent lighting and sculpted fascia and luxury 17 or 18 inch wheels. The interior, too, is visibly nicer than than previous models, what with the two-tone finishes available – including a new available Umber color – and the fine material used in its making.

To be offered with 1.4L turbo and 1.6L turbo-diesel engines, the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze comes with a number of remarkable upgrades for the new modelyear, chief among which Chevrolet Infotainment 3 with a 7-inch diagonal color touchscreen, and safety equipment including Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front pedestrian braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking.

“Cruze is a cornerstone of Chevrolet’s car strategy, bringing new customers to the brand,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet marketing director for Cars and Crossovers. “In fact, 53 percent of Cruze customers in 2017 were new to Chevrolet. Cruze has been so successful at attracting new buyers to Chevy because its lineup offers something for every customer, from body style to fuel choice to trim and design.”

