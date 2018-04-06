/2019 Chevrolet Malibu Adds Sporty RS Trim

The Malibu has always been an underdog not just in the mid-range sedan segment, but also in Chevy’sown range. That does not seem to be the case, however, with the latest version. The 2019 Chevrolet Malibu with its good looks and high-tech features now has some claim to sportiness as well thanks to a new RS trim.

Expected to become the most popular version of the car, the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu RS comes with such design highlights as 18-inch machined wheels, black sport grille, black bowtie emblems, a rear spoiler and a dual-outlet exhaust. Inside the cabin the RS boasts leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, black cloth seats and a standard 8-inch touchscreen incorporating Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system. All this for around $25,000…

Besides the RS, other 2019 Chevrolet Malibu model also benefit from upgrades.The main features of the new modelyear include 8-inch diagonal reconfigurable driver information center display on the Premier model, Infotainment 3 with 8 inch display across the board for every model, new 16-, 17- and 18-inch wheels with new designs, available rear view camera and luxury seats, and new LED signature daytime running lamps for LT and Premier.

Engine-wise, the 2019 Malibu range will be available with a standard 1.5L Turbo engine and a CVT transmission, and a 2.0L Turbo paired to a nine-speed automatic available for Premier models.

