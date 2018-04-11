/2020 Ford Focus RS Speculatively Rendered

So yesterday Ford unveiled the new 2019 Focus rather quietly. The new model with its thoroughly revised styling and high-tech features has already won over the fans. It’s a pretty nice car, but what we want to see is the high-performance variant, the 2020 Ford Focus RS.

To be more precise, the next RS will probably be a 2021 model. If Ford’s current lineup is any indication, we will get a ST version before that. In any case, let’s call it 2020 Ford Focus RS for now. Chances are the top dog Focus will look something close to the image you see above. This speculative rendering based on the ST-Line trim blends the styling cues of the current RS with the design of the new one. And it looks pretty darn good.

But styling has never been the reason for buying the Focus RS. This car has achieved cult status in the hot hatch universe on account of its awesome power and superb handling. What sort of powertrain the 2020 Ford Focus RS will pack remains to be seen. You can’t rule out the possibility of a hybrid even. But whatever it is, the power figure it boasts will be off the hook. True to its nature as the most fun-to-drive car in its class, the RS will also feature trick differential, high-end suspension, and the all-important drift mode.

Rendering by X-Tomi Design

