/McLaren Delivers 5,000th Vehicle in North America

McLaren Automotive has accomplished great things in a very short period of time on the automotive timescale. They separated from the racing team and turned themselves into a full-fledged car maker in 2010. Now, eight years on, they rank among the world’s top five supercar firms, on par with Ferrari and Lamborghini.

The Woking-based company is celebrating these days a milestone that puts in perspective their rapid success. They have delivered the 5,000th retail car in North America, which turned out to be the best market for their vehicles regardless of its class. Super and Sport series, along with the Ultimate McLarens such as the P1 and the upcoming Senna, they all sold extremely well in North America, with new dealer and representatives popping up all over the continent to keep up with demand.

The 5000th McLaren sold in North America is a Silica White 570S Spider, delivered this week to a Californian doctor. He wanted a fast but comfortable supercar he could use every day and found that in the open-top 570S.

“From small beginnings back in 2011, we have firmly established the McLaren range of sportscars and supercars as class leaders that appeal to a wide range of discerning enthusiasts,” commented McLaren North America President, Tony Joseph. “The Sports Series has become a strong seller, helping us double our sales, and the accolades bestowed on the new McLaren 720S have helped create a backlog of orders that we will fill during 2018.”

