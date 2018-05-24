/What Now? Honda Civic Type R Pickup Truck

Unless they have created a May Fools’ day, the Honda Civic Type R Pickup Truck you see here is totally real. They unveiled this rather interesting thing at the SMMT Test Day even as a concept created by Honda UK’s Product Engineering department.

But even as a concept the idea of a Honda Civic Type R Pickup Truck is, you have to admit, unnatural. The specialist went to town on a pre-production Civic body and cut and removed and welded the hell out of it to create what looks like a caricature of a real pickup truck. They have maintained the sweeping lines of the Type R’s body, but where the rear seats and the boot would normally be there is now a fairly small flatbed.

Other features of the real Type R kept intact in the Honda Civic Type R Pickup Truck include the rear wing and the Rallye Red paintwork. mind you, the rear wing is now movable to allows easy loading and unloading. Naturally, the pickup has the same powertrain, suspension and gearbox as the standard road, which means it is a seriously quick machine. You may only be able to haul small boxes with this car, but at least you will be getting them to destination in no time at all. Project P, as they call this car at Honda, will complete the 0-62 mph sprint in under six seconds and reach a top speed of over 165mph.

Alyn James, project lead, commented: “We have a special projects division at the factory in Swindon and this project was a fantastic opportunity for the team to show just what their creative minds could do. The passion that our engineers have for Honda is shown in our latest creation and we are even considering taking it to the Nurburgring to see if we can take the record for the fastest front wheel drive pickup truck!”

