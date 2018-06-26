/2019 Hyundai i20 from £13,995 in Britain

There used to be a time when a small Hyundai hatchback was the farthest thing from premium. But things have changed and today the new 2019 Hyundai i20 is indeed one of the most premium choices in its segment, and it is priced accordingly. This tiny little thing starts from £13,995 and can be specced up to £18,645.

For all the progress it has made, 2019 Hyundai i20 is still not a very desirable car. It’s a good car, period. It looks decent, built well, and comes with a lot of up to date features. And that’s frankly, what most people want out of a super mini. The standard kit on this car includes a 7” display audio with DAB radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear view camera, Bluetooth connectivity with steering wheel controls and automatic headlamps. And all models, except for the basic S version, also get standard safety equipment such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert and High Beam Assist.

The choice of engines available for the 2019 i20 in the UK market include a 1.2 75PS unit with a 5-speed manual gearbox, and a 1.0 T-GDi 100PS which can be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT. The 5-door hatchback comes with a bunch of fun and vibrant colors including Tomato Red and Champion Blue, and if you spec it right you can get some high-end features such as smart key with push button engine start/stop, panoramic sunroof, heated front seats and steering wheel. Below is the price list for the 2019 Hyundai i20 in UK along with the specs for each trim:

Model 5 Door Fuel Type CO2 Emissions (g/km) Recommended On The Road Price P11D Value BIK % S 1.2 75PS 5DR – 5 speed manual Petrol 130 £13,995.00 £13,775.00 27% SE 1.2 84PS 5DR – 5 speed manual Petrol 126 £15,495.00 £15,275.00 26% SE 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 5DR – 5 speed manual Petrol 114 £16,395.00 £16,175.00 23% SE 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 5DR – 7 speed DCT Petrol 114 £17,645.00 £17,425.00 23% Premium Nav 1.2 84PS 5DR – 5 speed manual Petrol 127 £16,245.00 £16,025.00 25% Premium Nav T-GDi 100PS 5DR – 5 speed manual Petrol 115 £17,145.00 £16,925.00 24% Premium Nav T-GDi 100PS 5DR – 7 speed DCT Petrol 114 £18,395.00 £18,175.00 23% Premium Nav SE 1.2 84PS 5DR – 5 speed manual Petrol 127 £17,295.00 £17,075.00 26% Premium Nav SE T-GDi 120PS 5DR – 6 speed manual Petrol 118 £18,645.00 £18,425.00 24%

