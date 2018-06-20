/Brabham BT62 Tackles ‘The Bend’ in Styles

The new hyper track car Brabham BT62 is now officially a Bender as it completes a successful performance test at Australia’s The Bend Motorsport Park. The BT62 is next headed to Europe to continue its evaluation ahead of release.

The Bend testing session was designed to gauge the dynamism of Brabham BT62 in trials headed by Le Mans winner and Brabham Automotive’s Managing Director, David Brabham and other professional drivers. With 710 horsepower on tap and only 972kg to move, the BT62 is a pretty sprightly thing around the race track. But it’s all down to power and power-to-weight ratio. The car also has excellent aero properties with over 1200kg of downforce. Needless to say that makes the driving of this car very rewarding as the limits are pretty high up.

Brabham BT62 is now being shipped to the Algarve International Circuit at Portimao, Portugal, later this month for the next series of dynamic testing. The purpose of all these tests if to make sure the cars they deliver to customers can cash the checks its hype machine has written.

Speaking at The Bend and reflecting on the BT62’s performance and character, David Brabham said, “The BT62 is incredibly responsive and rewarding to drive, and as a result, it’s very easy to feel at one with the car. The steering is very direct and does exactly what you want it to do. There’s a very wide window of grip and the confidence that the car gives you as a driver, even in the wet, is outstanding.”

