/Hyundai Kona Electric Priced from £29,495 in the UK

With the new 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric the Korean car maker has truly kicked its electrification efforts into high gear. The cool thing about the Kona EV is that it looks, goes, and is even marketed like a any other Hyundai, which means it is just as convenient and nice to live with. Mind you, it hasn’t been priced like a Hyundai.

Yes, the big price tag is probably the only drawback of this fine electric car. Hyundai Kona Electric will be available to order from the 2 August with a base price of £29,495. It is expensive, but then the Kona EV is a feature-rich product. It is also an excellent electric car, with a 300-mile range, 135 or 204 PS output, and really cool and modern looks.

Hyundai Kona Electric is also very well-equipped. The standard kit includes 7” display audio including DAB, Apple Car Play and Android Auto™, rear parking sensors with rear view camera, Bluetooth connectivity with steering wheel controls and a leather steering wheel. Automatic lights, climate control, driver’s side electric lumbar support and keyless entry with start/stop button. And that is not counting the safety features, which include Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Recognition (AEB), Forward Collision Warning (FCW) Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Smart Cruise Control (ASCC) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with individual tyre pressure display.

Model Fuel Type CO2 Emissions (g/km) VED Band Recommended On The Road Price P11D Value BIK % SE 39kWh Electric 0 A £29,495.00 £29,440.00 13 Premium 39 kWh Electric 0 A £30,870.00 £30,815.00 13 Premium 64 kWh Electric 0 A £33,995.00 £33,940.00 13 Premium SE 64 kWh Electric 0 A £36,295.00 £36,240.00 13 Optional Extra 2 Tone roof Premium, Premium SE £420 Metallic / Pearl paint SE, Premium, Premium SE £565

