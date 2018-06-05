/New Hyundai Tuscon Gets 48 V Mild Hybrid Powerrain

The European customers of the new 2018 Hyundai Tucson facelift can now order this affordable SUV with an efficient mild hybrid diesel powertrain. The system consists of a 2.0 liter and a 48-volt battery that assists the combustion unit and makes its operation more economical.

To be more precise and technical, the mild hybrid system in the new Hyundai Tucson features a 0.44 kW/h 48-volt lithium-ion battery, a Mild Hybrid Starter Generator (MHSG), a LDC converter (Low Voltage DC/DC) and an inverter. The system switches automatically between mechanical use of the engine and energy recuperation to achieve the best compromise between performance and fuel saving. With a total output of 186 horsepower, this four-wheel-drive version of the Tucson is quite possibly the most capable edition of the car released to date.

You can have your mild hybrid Hyundai Tucson with either a six-speed manual gearbox or an 8-speed automatic. The former is more efficient, cutting fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 7 percent compared to normal powertrians, but the latter is more convenient. But even if this system is still not eco-minded enough for you, next year Hyundai will release a mild hybrid version of the new Smart Stream 1.6-litre diesel engine.

“With our new mild hybrid powertrain system for our best-selling model, we are further expanding the company’s electrification strategy to make clean technologies accessible for even more customers,” says Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe. “It will be available in combination with more engines in the future, as part of our highly diverse mix of electrified solutions.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]