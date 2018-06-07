/Supersport McLaren 570 Teased, Could be 570LT

McLaren took to Facebook today to announce the launch of a new, seemingly hard-core version of the 570S. The Sport Series McLaren is evidently getting a special treatment with upgraded performance and serious looks. It could be the McLaren 570LT nobody asked for!

The reason we say nobody asked for this car is, if you can afford to buy a super special, super sporty McLaren you will get yourself a 720S, or at least one of the many special versions of the 650 and 675. McLaren 570 is the everyday supercar, the alternative to the 911 and Aston Martin Vantage. But in any case, the hard-core 570 will boast a new carbon fiber aero kit with more pronounced aero parts including a rear diffuser, as seen in the picture, and probably a front lip spoiler and dynamic side skirts.

The extra goodies fitted to this car are all, reportedly designed by MSO which is McLaren’s special operations division, and include also a titanium exhaust system and special carbon fiber trims for the interior. They have also fiddled with the bi-turbo V8 engine, so McLaren 570LT, if indeed that’s what it’s called, will have close to 600 horsepower, maybe a little bit more. And if it is a LongTail model we are looking at here, the car is also going to have a sizable rear spoiler as its main feature.

