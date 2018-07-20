/2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid Gets a $1,350 Price Cut

These days, as you may know, foreign car makers in America are lobbying hard in Washington to convince Trump and his team that imposing tariffs on cars, which will lead to a price hike, is a stupid thing to do. Hyundai though, does not seem worried. In fact, they’ve gone ahead and gave a major price cut to one of their most popular new models, the Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid compared with the last year’s model.

Now, they might just be taking advantage of the pre-tariff hysteria to sell a few more cars. But in any case, here’s your chance to get a good deal on a good hybrid car with a 600-mile range. Not only that, they’ve also gave the 2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid a couple of nice upgrades that make it better value overall at $33,250.

Mind you, the price of the 2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid Limited trim has actually gone up by $250. But for that you get many awesome options, including Automatic Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, LED Headlights with Dynamic Bending Light, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Heated steering wheel, Wireless charging pad for Qi compatible devices, and second-row USB charging ports. All models also benefit from a 10-mile increase in range,and new instrument panel center stack, steering wheel and infotainment features. They also qualify for a $4,919 Federal Tax Credit along with other state-level incentives.

2018 Sonata Plug-In Hybrid Pricing Model Engine Transmission MSRP Sonata Plug-In Hybrid 2.0L Hybrid Engine with 50kw Electric Motor 6-Speed Automatic $33,250 Sonata Plug-In Hybrid Limited 2.0L Hybrid Engine with 50kw Electric Motor 6-Speed Automatic $38,850

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]