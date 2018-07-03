/2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Priced from £33,425 in the UK

The biggest member of Hyundai’s SUV family arrives in the UK on 1 September with fresh new looks and great features. The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is appealing proposition to SUV buyers, especially when they weigh what they get with this car against the price tag, whose minimum figure reads £33,425.

What is what you pay for a basic 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe in Britain, where it is only available with a 2.2 CRDi diesel engine. The base model is a manual, 2WD version, but it is still a pretty decent utility vehicle with 200 PS of power, and CO2 emissions of no more than 150 g/km. And as for equipment, it comes as standard with 7 seats, roof rails, front and rear parking sensors with rear view camera, privacy glass, dual zone climate control, heated front seats, drivers’ seat height adjustment, leather steering wheel, automatic windscreen wipers, DAB radio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Smart High Beam Assist.

You can also get the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe with an 8-speed automatic, in which case you also get Smart Cruise Control (SCC) and Electric Parking Brake (EPB), and higher trims are available with 4WD as well. Paying more, of course, gets you more goodies, such as 18 and 19 inch wheels, start/stop button, LED headlamps, heated steering wheel, electric front seats, top notch audio system, advanced electronic aids such as Blind Spot Detection (BSD), panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, HUD, and…

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Pricing & Specs

Model 5 Door Fuel Type CO2 Emissions (g/km) Recommended On The Road Price P11D Value BIK % SE 2.2 CRDi 200PS 6 speed Manual 2WD Diesel 150* £33,425.00 £32,855.00* 35* SE 2.2 CRDi 200PS 8 speed Automatic 2WD Diesel 157* £35,425.00 £34,540.00* 36* Premium 2.2 CRDi 200PS 6 speed Manual 2WD Diesel 150 £36,995.00 £36,425.00 35 Premium 2.2 CRDi 200PS 8 speed Automatic 2WD Diesel 157* £38,795.00 £37,910.00* 36* Premium 2.2 CRDi 200PS 6 speed Manual 4WD Diesel 158 £38,995.00 £38,110.00 36 Premium 2.2 CRDi 200PS 8 speed Automatic 4WD Diesel 164* £40,795.00 £39,910.00* 37* Premium SE 2.2 CRDi 200PS 8 speed Automatic 2WD Diesel 157 £41,795.00 £40,610.00 36 Premium SE 2.2 CRDi 200PS 8 speed Automatic 4WD Diesel 164 £43,595.00 £42,410.00 37 Optional Extra Metallic / Pearl Paint £690.00 incl VAT Burgundy pack – Premium SE only £300.00

