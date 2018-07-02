/Hyundai Kona Diesel Pricing and Specs Announced (UK)

As we reported a few days ago, the new Hyundai Kona Electric is hitting the UK market with a base price of around 30 grand. If that is a bit too rich for you though, There is also the Hyundai Kona Diesel, a frugal version of the crossover which at £19,750 sounds like a better way of steering clear of petrol.

The 2019 Hyundai Kona Diesel is known as the 1.6 CRDi, referring to the engine that is available in two power outputs: the 115PS 6 speed manual 2WD or 136PS 7 speed dual clutch transmission (7DCT) 2WD. So this is not a gutsy engine, but it is clean, thanks to exhaust gas purification system using AdBlue selective catalyst reduction (SCR) alongside lean NOx (LNT) and existing diesel particulate filter (DPF). THe Kona diesel emits no more than 111 g/km of those nasty CO2.

As with the other variants of the car, the Hyundai Kona Diesel is well equipped, even in the base trim. Standard kit includes DAB, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 17” alloy wheels, body coloured bumpers, door handles and wing mirrors, as well as rear spoiler with integrated LED brake light. Interior equipment includes cloth seats with driver’s seat height adjustment and 60/40 split folding rear seat. The SE trim adds air conditioning, automatic headlamps with LED positioning lamps and LED daytime running lamps, ruise control with speed limiter, electrically adjustable and heated wing mirrors and electric front and rear windows.

Hyundai Kona Diesel Pricing and Options

Model Fuel Type CO2 Emissions (g/km) VED Band Recommended On The Road Price P11D Value BIK % SE 1.6 CRDi 115ps Diesel 111 G £19,750.00 £19,490.00 27 SE 1.6 CRDi 136ps 7DCT Diesel 114 G £21,050.00 £20,790.00 27 Premium 1.6 CRDi 115ps Diesel 112 G £21,050.00 £20,790.00 27 Premium 1.6 CRDi 136ps 7DCT Diesel 114 G £22,350.00 £22,090.00 27 Premium SE 1.6 CRDi 115ps Diesel 112 G £23,450.00 £23,190.00 27 Premium SE 1.6 CRDi 136ps 7DCT Diesel 114 G £24,750.00 £24,490.00 27

