/2018 Vauxhall Grandland X Priced from £22,310

The orders book are now open for the 2018 Vauxhall Grandland X SUV and you can have yours from £22,310. That sounds like good value, even if just for the fact that the Grandland is a sizable thing – 20 centimetres longr than Mokka X and Crossland X. It is also pretty well-equipped and fairly capable when the going gets rough.

The list of standard kit on the 2018 Vauxhall Grandland X include such items as LED daytime running lights, camera-based lane departure warning, road sign recognition, intelligent cruise control, and air conditioning with particulate and odour filter. It also comes with standard OnStar and optional IntelliGrip traction control system which ensures optimum road grip in diverse driving situations through torque distribution. The driving modes this system offers include normal, mud, snow, sand, and ESP off.

As for the engines, launches with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol with 130PS (urban 44.1-47.1mpg, extra-urban 57.6-62.8mpg, combined 51.4mpg-55.4mpg, 127-117 g/km CO 2 ) and a 1.6-litre turbo diesel with 120PS (urban 55.4-60.1mpg, extra-urban 67.3-80.7mpg, combined 61.4-70.6mpg, 118-104 g/km CO 2 ). Both turbo units can be combined with either the six-speed manual or a friction-optimised six-speed automatic transmission and come with Start/Stop as standard. So the Grandland has frugality on its side, too.

“Our goals for the Grandland X were to create a rugged yet dynamic design, while also managing to balance style and functionality,” said Brit Mark Adams, Vauxhall/Opel’s Vice President, Design. “We also aimed for an elegant, upmarket feel with carefully crafted surfaces and interfaces, plus the consistent use of high quality materials throughout.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]