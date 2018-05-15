/2019 Hyundai Veloster MSRP Announced, Starts at $18,500

The new and much improved 2019 Hyundai Veloster has received its official price tag ahead of its imminent release in the U.S. The sporty city car starts at $18,500 and goes up to $28,150. The range covers the standard, R-Spec, and Turbo models, with the super hot N version to be launched later.

Upon launch you can have the 2019 Hyundai Veloster with one of the two available engines, including a 2.0 liter NU unit and a 1.6 Gamma turbo engine. The former packs 147 horsepower and maximum torque of 132 lb.-ft., and is paired with either a a six-speed manual or a six-speed electronically-controlled automatic transmission. The turbo engine 200 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque, coupled with a standard six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT). All Veloster models offer Torque Vectoring Control (TVC) and Active Noise for a more enjoyable drive.

The turbo variant of the 2019 Hyundai Veloster can also be had in R-Spec guise. This one is a more performance-focused version and comes with manual transmission models, a B&M Racing sport shifter, darkened roof treatment, cloth interior, distinctive glass hatch and dual center-fascia chrome exhaust tips. Even the basic Veloster is pretty well-equipped though, and comes with standard Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), High Beam Assist (HBA) for the available LED headlights, and Driver Attention Warning (DAW). To get top-notch infotainment, head-up display and wireless charging you need to pick one of the higher trims as listed below:

VELOSTER ENGINE AND TRIM MSRP 2.0 M/T $18,500 2.0 A/T $19,500 2.0 A/T PREMIUM $22,750 TURBO R-SPEC M/T $22,900 TURBO DCT $25,400 TURBO ULTIMATE M/T $26,650 TURBO ULTIMATE DCT $28,150 NOTE: EXCLUDES FREIGHT CHARGE OF $885

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]